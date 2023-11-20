Virginia State University has announced that they've been selected to host a U.S. Presidential debate in October 2024.

Virginia State University is set to host a U.S. Presidential Debate on October 1, 2024, per a release by the institution. Virginia State will be the first HBCU to host a general election debate.

Breaking News!!! We have been selected as one of the 2024 Presidential Debate sites. We are honored to serve as the first HBCU to host a General Election U.S. Presidential Debate. #GreaterHappensHere#VSUDebate24 pic.twitter.com/nFXDi10ley — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) November 20, 2023

NEW @VSU_1882 in Petersburg, VA will host the second general election presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. #VSUDebate24 #Debates2024 — CPD (@debates) November 20, 2023

The announcement from the university said, “While VSU recognizes that a tremendous amount of preparation goes into hosting a national debate, it is extremely honored and excited to be a part of meaningful conversations on important issues that impact the nation. VSU welcomes the opportunity to uphold its reputation for advancing social justice and shaping future leaders. The university also hopes to leverage this opportunity to reinforce campus conversations, listen and learn about varied viewpoints, and further exhibit why we are a leading institution in higher education.”

Virginia State President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah spoke directly about the debate being hosted at Virginia State, saying, “We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 Presidential Debate. This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide. Our university mantra is “Greater Happens Here,” and we look forward to welcoming the candidates, the Commission on Presidential Debates, and the entire nation to the GREATER at VSU.”

The debate hosted at Virginia State will be the second of the three scheduled debates between incumbent Democratic president Joe Biden and a Republican nominee who is presumed to be former president Donald Trump.

In 2019, Texas Southern University served as the site of the third Democratic Presidential Debate, which featured Joe Biden as a candidate as well as Howard University alumna and current Vice President Kamala Harris.