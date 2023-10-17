Thompson Restaurants (also known as Thompson Hospitality), the largest black-owned and privately held hospitality company in the United States, donated $1 million to Virginia State University. This is the second million-dollar donation made by Thompson, the first donation was in 2011. Warren Thompson, President of Thompson Restaurants, is donating the funds to VSU as a tribute to his parents, Fred and Ruby Thompson.

“The Department of Hospitality Management is honored and humbled to receive a donation of this magnitude that celebrates the legacy of Fred & Ruby Thompson,” says Berkita Bradford, Department Chair of Hospitality Management at VSU. “This is a game-changer for our department. A gift of this magnitude allows us to recruit the best and brightest. We’re committed to preparing hospitality graduates for long-term success as they enter the global hospitality industry.”

Thompson Hospitality was founded in 1992 by Warren Thompson and has been the official food service provider for VSU for three consecutive terms. Although he is not an alumnus of VSU, Warren has a deep connection to the university. Both of his parents received degrees from VSU, his mother, Ruby, graduated with a degree in Home Economics, and his father, Fred, received a master's in education. Their passion for education led to careers in teaching. Warren had fond memories of visiting VSU with his parents and his siblings, these memories prompted his loyalty to VSU and influenced him to eventually give back.

“We’re honored to not only partner with Virginia State University but also to give back to its staff, students, and community through this donation,” says Warren Thompson. “By virtue of my parents, Fred & Ruby Thompson, receiving their degrees from Virginia State University, I have always felt like I am a product of this great institution. Honoring their legacy and memory makes this commitment even more special.”

As a thank you to Warren Thompson and Thompson Hospitality for all they’ve done for the university the VSU Hospitality Management Department will be named Fred & Ruby Thompson Hospitality Department in their honor.

“After all the Thompson family has done for the university, we wanted to do something that would commemorate the legacy of both Fred and Ruby,” said Tonya Hall, Vice President of External Relations. “We are profoundly grateful for the Thompson Family’s significant contributions to VSU, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership that will empower our students and shape the future of hospitality.”

Thompson Hospitality has a huge presence in numerous hospitality segments including food service, restaurants, hotels, and facilities management which is continuously growing. They recognize the importance of nurturing young hospitality professionals in a hospitality department of a high caliber like the one at VSU. The university will use the donation to continue educating its students in the field of hospitality while increasing resources to enhance the student experience. The donation was presented during the Homecoming football game this past Saturday.