The Virginia Tech football program was never the same once Michael Vick arrived on campus. The lefty quarterback became an NCAA legend for coach Frank Beamer's team.

It was announced recently that Vick is on the 2024 College Football Hall-of-Fame ballot. Vick joined Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs as a possible selection. He has been busy lately meeting with the Bears' Justin Fields among other endeavors.

According to Vick in a recent interview with On3.com, the presence of NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) rules would have caused him to stick around in Blacksburg for longer than just his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“I certainly would’ve gave Virginia Tech two more good years,” Vick said in an interview over the phone.

“I can say that for sure. If not two, one. I think my situation basically came down to not my living conditions but the living conditions of my family, and I thought it was important that I did what was right in that moment for my family. I wish I wouldn’t have had to make that decision and if NIL was around, I would’ve been able to make a decision that would’ve been feasible for all parties involved.”

The former Virginia Tech football star also revealed how much money he thinks he would have made in Blacksburg.

“I would say somewhere along the lines of maybe $250,000 to $500,000 because I was proven,” he said.

“I was a proven commodity. I proved that I could go out there and get it done in a national championship and obviously now it’s almost like free agency. These guys got the ability to move and go other places and I’m pretty sure I would’ve had options and some form of representation that would’ve been representing me to help me make decisions.

Vick became one of the most successful and famous Virginia Tech football athletes of all-time, dazzling crowds with his running and throwing skills in leading the Hokies to the 2000 Sugar Bowl against Florida State.

The Hokies lost 46-29 as the Seminoles captured the national championship. The Virginia Tech football superstar was selected first in the 2001 NFL Draft.