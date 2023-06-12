Few quarterbacks were as electrifying to watch on the field as Michael Vick was during his 13-year NFL career. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is trying to join that particular tier of quarterback talent.

The Bears invited Vick to the team's facilities to give their signal-caller some pointers as he enters his third season as a pro. Fields grew up in a suburb of Atlanta where Vick spent the first five seasons of his career and burst onto the scene as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. Fields recalled having a pair of Vick's cleats when he was younger.

Fields is already drawing comparisons to Vick, who holds the record for most rushing yards by a QB in NFL history. Vick also had the record for most rushing yards in a game by a gunslinger, but Fields topped that by five yards with a 178-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins last season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fields also topped Vick's highest single-season rushing total, rushing for 1,143 yards in 2022. Fields still has a long way to go before coming close to Vick's record 6,109 rushing yards, but hitting over 1,000 in his first full season as a starter is a good jumping-off point.

The 2022 Bears season wasn’t exactly one that will live on in the franchise's storied history, but the promise that Fields showed brought a positive takeaway from a three-win season. He established himself as an elite runner after previously establishing his arm in college. If the Bears can find a way to put all of that together, Justin Fields could be a very big problem for teams in the future.