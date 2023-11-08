The NBA announced that Virginia Union and Winston-Salem State will face off in the 2024 NBA HBCU Classic at All-Star weekend in February.

Virginia Union & Winston-Salem State will be facing off during NBA All-Star weekend at the 2024 NBA HBCU Classic per a statement released by the NBA obtained by HBCU Pulse. The NBA HBCU Classic was started in 2022 to support HBCU basketball teams. The previous editions of the games featured a matchup between Howard & Morgan State (2022) and a game between rivals Southern University and Grambling University.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker spoke about the game, saying, “We are thrilled the CIAA will be represented during this year's NBA All-Star weekend,” said “This is an amazing opportunity to give expanded exposure for our DII student-athletes, our member institutions and the HBCU Community. We look forward to bringing the talent, culture, and excellence of the CIAA to the grandest stage of the game.”

Virginia Union athletic director Joseph Taylor and Winston-Salem State University Athletic Director Etienne Thomas spoke highly of their teams being selected for the Classic.

“We are very excited about the invitation to participate in the 2024 NBA HBCU Classic. Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University boast strong winning traditions and have produced multiple NBA players and Hall of Famers,” Taylor said. “This opportunity given by the NBA truly strengthens both the school's brand and also highlights our HBCU culture. Virginia Union Athletics thanks the NBA for this opportunity to highlight and showcase our student-athletes and performers.”

Thomas added, “Thank you to the CIAA and the NBA for selecting the WSSU Men's Basketball team under the leadership of Cleo Hill Jr. to represent the Southern Division of the CIAA in this prestigious event. This opportunity provides visibility for our student-athletes to showcase their athletic ability on the biggest stage available to professional athletes, which many of them aspire to be in the future, while also celebrating who they are as Division II student-athletes achieving academic and championship success, as we prepare them to graduate as champions and depart WSSU to serve their communities. We have a legacy and tradition of excellence and championships at WSSU with a program that includes the Legendary CE “Big House” Gaines, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Cleo Hill Sr, and many others who laid the Championship foundation for our current student-athletes to follow. We look forward to painting the City Red with our Championship team, world-renowned Powerhouse Cheerleaders, and the #1 ESPN College band-the Red Sea of Sound (RSOS).”

“We're excited to bring these two storied programs and conference rivals together to compete in our third HBCU Classic as part of NBA All-Star 2024. The level of competition during the previous two Classic games set a high standard and showcased the tremendous pride of the HBCU community. We look forward to celebrating Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University on one of the NBA's marquee stages,” NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said.

NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah, featured various events to provide opportunities and networking connections to HBCU students. The HBCU Event Intern Program offered 13 students paid internships in different NBA disciplines, allowing them to gain valuable experience in the sports industry under the guidance of NBA staff. These students also had the opportunity to participate in career development events and other valuable opportunities.

NBA HBCU Fellowship program provided career development opportunities in the business of basketball for 74 undergraduate and graduate students from HBCUs over the summer. The NBA family consistently supports HBCUs through scholarships, programs, mentorship, networking, and collaboration with organizations like the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

The game will be simulcasted on ESPN2, TNT, and NBA TV. The events coinciding with the NBA HBCU Classic will be announced at a later date.