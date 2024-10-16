ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Clemson leads the ACC this season, playing four conference games already and remaining undefeated. Clemson has two more wins than the next undefeated team, which puts them in a good position with a headstart to advance to the ACC Championship game. Miami seems like their greatest threat, but Clemson will be wise not to take Virginia lightly in this matchup. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Virginia-Clemson prediction and pick.

Virginia had a crucial 24-14 victory over Boston College two weeks ago, as they represented the Cavaliers' biggest test this season. The Eagles were on their way to being contenders in the ACC, but the Cavaliers seemingly ended that dream. It could've been a massive letdown spot for Virginia, as they hosted Louisville the following week and lost by four points. Virginia is only 4-2 this season, but they've been a good team for bettors with a 4-1-1 against the spread record.

Clemson's loss to Georgia on the opening weekend signaled something much bigger than a loss against a top team. Dabo Swinney's teams had always competed with the other powers in the nation. However, the loss showed Clemson's talent level wasn't up to par with those teams anymore. Clemson has answered the bell recently, winning five consecutive games since that loss and recording 40+ points in four of five. Clemson has also covered the spread in four of those five games, with many of the games blowing away the number.

Here are the Virginia-Clemson College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia-Clemson Odds

Virginia: +21.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +920

Clemson: -21.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Clemson

Time: noon ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson's biggest problem has been their defense, as the Cavaliers beat them in nearly every category. Virginia sits 44th in total yards, 56th in yards per play, and 68th in yards per rush. Clemson's defense is poor in these categories, especially in yards allowed/rush.

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson's offense has been firing on all cylinders and could overwhelm Virginia in this game. Clemson is better in almost every offensive category, and some margins aren't even close. The Tigers rank tenth in total yards, eighth in yards/rush, and 25th in passing yards per game. The Cavaliers defensive ranks are 91st in total yards, 49th in yards/rush, and 112th in passing yards allowed per game.

Final Virginia-Clemson Prediction & Pick

The ironic thing about these two teams is they are equally efficient on offense and poor on defense, but their points-per-game totals don't reflect that fact. The Clemson defense is middle-of-the-pack in points allowed per game, and so is the Virginia offense. The same goes for the Clemson offense and the Virginia defense.

It's too hard to ignore when two teams are good at offense and poor at defense. The oddsmakers reflect that hypothesis, as they have a high point total. The oddsmakers are trying to scare us away from taking the over in this game, but it feels like a good play even if it climbs to 60 points. The over hasn't been hitting in either of these teams' games, but we can expect it to come close and hopefully eclipse it in this matchup. Take the over and hope for plenty of points between explosive offenses.

Final Virginia-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Over 57.5 (-110)