Vols legend Bridgette Gordon reacts to coaching debut against Tennessee

Bridgette Gordon made her coaching debut against her alma mater Tennessee on Tuesday evening & reflected on the experience.

Bridgette Gordon made her coaching debut for the Florida A&M Rattlers against her alma mater Tennessee. Gordon was a legend for the Volunteers.

Gordon was a key piece to Tennessee's first NCAA Women's Championship run in the 1987 season and a second championship in the 1989 season. She ranks in several historical categories for the Vols such as points per game, made field goals, and made free throws.

Her Rattler team was competitive against the Volunteers, even taking an early five-point lead midway through the first quarter. FAMU deployed several defensive coverages that worked well to deny baskets from the Vols, such as a zone and a trap at the top of the key. But, ultimately, FAMU lost 93-54.

When asked to grade the Rattler's performance against the eleventh-ranked Vols, Bridgette Gordon was candid.

“I'm never gonna be satisfied but I can accept that we competed. And we rate our practices every day and I go one through five. So, I'll give them a 3.5, 3.8. It wasn't like they outworked us because we competed. It was just the little things.”

However, she spoke of how proud she was of the Rattlers given the circumstances surrounding the start of the season.

“What you have to understand is I took the job on August 14th and school started on August 28th. Then, Hurricane Idalia came and school shut down. So, I didn't get started until after Labor Day. So, we've actually been practicing ever since September 5th. So, for them to come up and do the things that they did and just trust the process in a first-year head coach and trust in me and believe in me. I just ask them to reciprocate everything that I give to them. I can be a proud momma. And I know Pat's proud of me too.”

Speaking of her coach while she was at Tennessee, legendary head coach Pat Summit, Gordon talked about how she pushed her to be better and inspired her.

“Ir's so much that she has inspired us all. I told my young ladies that the only thing that I ask them to get is 1% better. Sit in the first three rows. That sounds so familiar, right? Compete, outwork, rebound, do your best. Represent with excellence.”