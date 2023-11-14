The Blast R6 Major Atlanta has come to an end with w7m on top and some are questioning if this makes the Bulls the next Siege dynasty.

The Blast R6 Major Atlanta has come to an explosive conclusion that left w7m atop the Rainbow Six: Siege mountain. This roster featuring Gustavo “HerdsZ” Herdina, and João “Jv92” Vitor has brought home $207,000 of the $750,000 prize pool and another major victory to a region accustomed to it. w7m defeated many of the best teams in the world at this event, all the while making it look easy. Is this the next dynasty in professional Rainbow Six: Siege?

10 – 3

Yes, that is w7m's overall record at the Blast R6 Major Atlanta. It was not like they played easy teams either. Beating Space Station Gaming, Team BDS, Virtus.pro, and the reigning Six Invitational champions G2 Esports on their way to the grand finals. Their 3 losses only came from two teams, both breakout young rosters in Geekay Esports and LOS.

Both HerdsZ and Jv92 played especially well for the Brazillian Bulls as Herdina took home tournament MVP and Vitor led the entire event in Kill-Death plus-minus with a +46 overall.

The Next Rainbow Six Dynasty?

The Blast Atlanta Major marks w7m's second major victory in a row after taking the Blast R6 Major Copenhagen. These two major victories coupled with a myriad of high placements at other tournaments have definitely solidified this team as the best in the world but some have begun to question if this roster is the next dynasty. Popular commentator and analyst Jacob “CaliberJacob” Anderson took to X after w7m's victory to declare them the next dynasty.

DYNASTY. WE CAN FINALLY SAY THE WORD. IT’S NOT A CURSE, IT’S NOT A MYTH. THIS IS THE W7M DYNASTY. — Jacob (@CaliberJacob) November 13, 2023

Keep in mind, the last team in professional Rainbow Six to be declared a dynasty, G2 Esports had to win two Six Invitationals and the Six Major Paris across 2018 and 2019 to do it. Many have responded to the w7m dynasty sentiment suggesting that the Bulls are nearly at dynasty level but are missing that illustrious Six Invitational trophy. With the hometown support of São Paulo, Brazil for the Six Invitational 2024, there has never been a better opportunity for w7m to claim their crown and stamp their names in the history books as Rainbow Six: Siege's next great dynasty.

The Operation Deep Freeze Reveal Panel also took place during the final day of the Atlanta Major, you can learn more about the upcoming season here.