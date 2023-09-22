For the first time in Rainbow Six Esports history, the Six Invitational will be taking place in Latin America at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. The Six Invitational will take place across three phases from the 13th to the 25th of February with the the second round of playoffs being open to the public on the final weekend of competition. The 20 best Rainbow Six Siege teams from across the world will gather in São Paulo to compete for a prize pool of $3 million and the title of best Rainbow Six team in the world.

The group stage of the Six Invitational will be attended by the top 20 teams in Global Standings at the end of the season. The teams will be divided into four groups of five teams with the first four moving on to the playoffs and the last team of every group being knocked out of the Invitational. Once in the playoffs, the 16 teams will compete in a double elimination bracket with all matches being played in a Best of 3 format. The remaining six teams will play at the Arena Ibirapuera for the finals round in hopes of being the team to lift the iconic hammer. All matches will be Best of 3 except for the grand final which will be played in a Best of 5. The final round will also include the reveal panel for the upcoming Year 9.

Here are the important dates to keep note of for the Six Invitational:

● Groups: February 13th – 17th

● Playoffs – Part 1: February 19th – 21st

● Playoffs – Part 2: February 23rd – 25th – with live audience at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera

Fans can watch the Six Invitational on the official Rainbow Six Esports YouTube and Twitch channels. Tickets for the final weekend are also available at https://www.eventim.com.br/six-invitational-2024.

Ticket pricing:

Elite | unreserved ground floor seating:

3-day pass: R$700+fees or R$600+fees (early bird)

The Elite 3-day pass comes with a special merch bundle.

Gold | general admission unreserved seating:

3-day pass: R$500+fees or R$400+fees (early bird)

The Gold 3-day pass comes with a special merch bundle.

Operator | general admission unreserved seating:

3-day pass: R$150+fees or R$120+fees (early bird)

1-day pass Friday, 23rd February: R$40+fees or R$35+fees (early bird)

1-day pass Saturday, 24th February: R$50+fees or R$45+fees (early bird)

1-day pass Sunday, 25th February: R$50+fees or R$45+fees (early bird)

Keep in mind, the event is open to everyone aged 18 years old and above. Fans aged 16 and 17 are allowed to attend the event so long as they provide parental consent which can be in the form of a written document. The event is not open to anyone aged below 16 years old. Students will be able to avail of a 50% discount on all ticket prices.

The Six Invitational is the culmination of 12 months of Rainbow Six Esports, do not miss your chance to witness the best Rainbow Six Siege the world has to offer and the crowning of another World Champion.

For more news and updates on all things gaming, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.