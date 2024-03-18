The First Four kicks off on Tuesday night as Wagner faces Howard. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wagner-Howard prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Wanger returns to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003. That year, they were the 15 seed and lost in the first round. That is their only appearance in the field in program history. Wagner was 16-15 this year but went on a run in the NEC tournament. They would be the underdog in three straight games, but go on to win the tournament to grab these first four games as a 16-seed.
Meanwhile, Howard is back in the tournament for the second straight year, losing as a 16-seed last year. That was their first tournament game since 1992, and this is just their fourth tournament game overall. After being an underdog in their first two rounds of the MEAC tournament, they would be the favorite in the finals against Delaware State, and come away with a 70-67 win. The winner of this game will be playing North Carolina next.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Wagner-Howard Odds
Wagner: +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +128
Howard: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -154
Over: 128.5 (-115)
Under: 128.5 (-105)
How to Watch Wagner vs. Howard
Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT
TV: truTV
Why Wagner Will Cover The Spread/Win
Wagner comes in ranked 292nd in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings, sitting 334th in offensive efficiency, while also sitting 170th in defensive efficiency. Wagner is 357th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 353rd in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Melvin Council Jr. leads the way in points per game. He comes in with 14.6 points per game this year but is shooting just 38.3 percent from the girls. Tahron Allen has been the most effective shooter among the best scoring options. He has 10.8 points per game while shooting just 40.4 percent from the field.
Wagner is 148th in rebounds per game this year while sitting 95th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Council leads the way here as well. He comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game this year. Further, Keyonate Lewis and Tahron Allen both come in with over five rebounds per game, while Tyje Kelton comes in with four rebounds per game this year.
Wagner is sixth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 70th in opponent effective field goal percentage. The council is important here as well. He comes in with 1.4 steals per game, while Javier Ezquerra also adds his 1.4 steals per game.
Why Howard Will Cover The Spread/Win
Howard is 284th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 205th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 336th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Howard is 124th in the nation in points per game while sitting 104th in effective field goal percentage. Bryce Harris leads the way. He comes in with 16.6 points per game this year while shooting 55.3 percent from the field. He also has hit 39.1 percent of his threes this year. Harris is not the major three-point shooter though. That is Seth Towns, who is next on the team with 14.2 points per game. He has made 65 of 191 threes this year. Meanwhile, Marcus Dockery comes in with 13.7 points per game this year, while hitting 93 three-point attempts this year.
Howard is 159th in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 60th in the nation in offensive rebounding rates. Harris has been solid here as well. He comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game this year, while Seth Towns also adds 6.6 rebounds per game. Harris has almost three offensive rebounds per game this year as well.
Howard is 264th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 197th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Harris is also solid here, coming in with 1.1 steals per game this year and having 1.1 blocks per game. Seth Towns also adds a steal per game.
Final Wagner-Howard Prediction & Pick
Howard will live and die by the three-ball in this one. They are 19th in the nation in three-point percentage. Further, they collect 33% of the offensive rebounds when they miss. Wagner struggled heavily this year, and the offense was a major issue. Howard loves to push the pace and take open threes. It will be a blowout if they get the threes to fall. If not, the pace will be too much for Wagner anyway. They do not shoot well, and bad shooting combined with heavy pace is a recipe for disaster.
Final Wagner-Howard Prediction & Pick: Howard -2.5 (-120)