Walker Kessler is a starting center for the Utah Jazz. He is in his third year with the team but is likely better known for his college career at Auburn. Kessler has come into the limelight again recently, as the world discovered his girlfriend was recent Miss America 2025 winner Abbie Stockard.

Kessler was a five-star recruit out of high school but didn't have an immediate impact with North Carolina. He showed glimpses of his defensive dominance but averaged just 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in his freshman season.

He had a breakout game in the ACC Tournament, recording 16 points, 12 rebounds, and eight blocks in a win over Notre Dame. It didn't work out with the Tar Heels, but it opened him up to enter the transfer portal.

Kessler chose Auburn over Gonzaga, which was a good decision. He began to catch fire during the conference schedule, recording a triple-double against LSU and then winning SEC Player of the Week after back-to-back performances against Georgia and Kentucky.

Kessler quickly became one of the nation's best shot-blockers. He set an Auburn record for blocks in a single season, led the country in the stat, and recorded more blocks than all but 13 teams.

Kessler earned the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award for 2022, was on the All-SEC First Team, and was a third-team All-American. Capitalizing on his college success, Kessler declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Memphis Grizzlies drafted Kessler with the 22nd-overall pick, then traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Another trade sent him to the Utah Jazz, and he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in his first season.

Who is Walker Kessler's girlfriend Miss America Abbie Stockard?

Stockard is a nursing student and cheerleader at Auburn University, which explains her connection to Kessler. She hails from Birmingham, Alabama, and won the Miss Alabama title on June 29, 2024. Stockard received a $50,000 scholarship for winning the Miss America competition and will tour the country as the organization's ambassador.

Stockard shared a heartfelt message on Instagram before the competition's results: “Tonight, a new Miss America will be crowned. As I step into this evening, I am filled with excitement, honor, and gratitude. I thank the Lord for placing me here this week and giving me one of the most incredible experiences of my life.

“Regardless of the outcome, I want to express my deepest thanks to my friends, family, the amazing Miss Alabama board, and the wonderful people of Alabama for making me feel so appreciated and loved. I hope I've made you proud and represented you well.”

Stockard is the daughter of Brad and Kim Stockard. She has a twin brother and a younger sister. She is a senior at Auburn, nearly completing her nursing degree alongside her brother. Abbie aims to pursue an advanced degree in nurse anesthesia and pediatrics.

Stockard's passion growing up was dancing. She trained at the Jackie O'Neal School of Dance since she was two years old and was also a member of the Birmingham Dance Theatre and the Rebelette Dance Team. She had previously turned down offers to join the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team. Stockard used her dance background for the talent portion of the competition.

The details of Stockard's relationship with Kessler are unknown. However, the clip of him celebrating the win and the subsequent reactions on social media have revealed the relationship. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Walker Kessler's girlfriend Miss America Abbie Stockard.