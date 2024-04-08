A massive update is coming to Warhammer 40k Darktide soon in the form of Path of Redemption, bringing with it an update to the penance system, new features, enemies, and more.
Let Thy Deeds Be Known!
For starters, let's talk about when the update will go live. The Path of Redemption update will arrive in Warhammer 40k Darktide in Late April 2024. There is no official announcement yet as to when exactly it will come out. Should more information arrive, we will be sure to let you know.
Now, let's talk about the contents of the update. The biggest feature to arrive in this massive update is the new version of the penance system. In the new penance system, players will be able to earn penance points that will count towards a progression track. This progression track is composed of more than 40 tiers and will reward players with more than one hundred (100) earnable rewards. These rewards include cosmetics, insignias, portrait frames, emotes, weapon trinkets, poses, and more. The update will also add more than two hundred (200) penances, giving players various ways to farm the penance points they need.
According to the developers, the reimagined penance system is so that they can five players “more agency” in Darktide. That is, giving them more fun and meaningful ways to earn cosmetics, as well as “new ways to challenge themselves.” According to them, the update will “add “new and diversified goals to achieve, with a slew of rewards matching their investment in the game.” They also assured players who already have penance points that they will remain untouched and that the penance points cap will increase. They have also added quality-of-life updates, such as the ability to track penance progress during missions, as well as Sire Melk's contracts.
Penances will now be tracked by Hestia, located just across from Sire Melk's Requisitorium. When talking to Hestia, players will be able to see the penances they have collected, the penances they don't have yet, and the current progress of their penances. Players can also claim penance rewards from Hestia.
Of course, these aren't the only features arriving in the game following the update. Titles will be introduced to the game, allowing players to brag about their achievements. As mentioned above, there will also be improvements to the penance UI and menu. Players will now also be running into new puzzles, challenges, and collectibles during their missions in the Tertium Hive, as well as a new enemy: the Dreg Tox Bomber. This new enemy will be joining the ranks of the heretics, and will primarily use Blight Grenades to spread toxic fumes. These toxic fumes can apply the game's newest condition: Pox Gas.
Lastly, players will now have access to the Personality Scourge. By using ordo dockets, players can now change the additional aspects of their operative, such as their background, height, name, and voice. This is perfect for players who are no longer happy with their operative's appearance in-game.
That's all the information we have so far about the upcoming Path Of Redemption update in Warhammer 40K Darktide. The game is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass.