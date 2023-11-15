Warner Bros. Discovery executive David Zaslav suggests in new profile piece that writers are overpaid but worth it.

David Zaslav, the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, thinks writers are overpaid — but worth it.

He also mentioned that creatives should be compensated well and changes were needed in a new profile piece for the New York Times, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros.'s David Zaslav thoughts on ‘overpaid' writers

The 148 days that halted the industry reached a deal that included a pay increase, minimum requirements for show staffing, AI protections, and more.

Though Disney's Bob Iger called the compensation “unrealistic,” Zaslav seems to side with the writers. However, he indicates they're paid a bit too much, but it's worth it.

“They are right about almost everything,” he said. “So what if we overpay? I've never regretted overpaying for great talent or a great asset.”

Zaslav's compensation was reported $246 million in 2021. With that high of a salary, he must feel that he's worth it, too. Adam Conover, a WGA board member, mentioned that the salary was about the same level as 10,000 writers were asking to be paid collectively.

Along with the executive's remarks about the writers, the profile piece talked about how the studio has been slow in greenlighting new projects and cost-cutting in the company. The company had $3 billion in cuts; however, WBD lost $400 million in the third quarter.

As for the strike, 99% of WGA's members voted in favor of the deal, according to USA Today.

David Zaslav's comments seem a bit ironic with his high salary. But at least writers will get paid what they're worth with the new deal.