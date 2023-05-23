Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Golden State Warriors, contrary to what some may believe, are not yet done as a contending team. As long as Stephen Curry is around and healthy come playoff time, the Warriors will have an opportunity to win it all. Nevertheless, the Warriors organization knows better than anyone that having “strength in numbers” is a must for any team with championship aspirations.

Thus, it will be very interesting to see how the Warriors navigate what should be a pivotal offseason for their contending hopes. The new rules in the newly-instituted collective bargaining agreement will make it extremely difficult for their front office to make some impact additions without having to relinquish established members of the roster. Even adding quality free agents will be difficult.

Nonetheless, the Warriors, at the very least, will have an avenue to add a cost-controlled youngster to supplement their Stephen Curry-led core. Using the 19th overall pick to add a player who shouldn’t cost the Dubs too much for the next four year may be the move, especially when taking into account the new CBA rules and their own luxury tax bill.

However, with Curry already 35 years old, the Warriors must know that his days as one of the best players in the NBA are numbered, regardless of how elite he remains at present. Thus, trading away the 19th overall pick for an immediate contributor might be at play as well.

With that said, here are the two best trades the Warriors can make using the 19th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Warriors trade away Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, and 19th overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O’Neale

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green’s comments following the Warriors’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kerr said that without Green, the Warriors are not a “championship-caliber” team. Meanwhile Green mentioned that the Dubs’ locker room chemistry wasn’t really the same ever since he decked Jordan Poole. Thus, with Kerr imploring the Warriors to keep Green, and the Warriors not necessarily thriving with both Green and Poole around, the most likely scenario is for the Dubs to trade away the 24-year old combo guard.

With Poole set to make around $27 million next season, it’s unclear which team will find acquiring him to be an enticing proposition, especially given how poorly he ended the season. But if there’s any team that’s in position to gamble on Poole, it’s the Nets, a team trending towards youth.

After all, Jordan Poole averaged 20+ points per game last season, and adding him to a Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Nicolas Claxton core isn’t the worst idea in the world while the Nets try to tread water with their picks in the Houston Rockets’ possession.

As for the Warriors, they will want to acquire a player in return that could replicate Poole’s scoring and playmaking skillset. Spencer Dinwiddie fits that bill. Dinwiddie gives the Warriors a shot-creating playmaker who should flourish alongside Stephen Curry, while he could also commandeer the offense while Curry takes a rest. Dinwiddie’s playmaking is much better than Poole’s, and he is more judicious with his shot selection, so he’d be an upgrade in that regard.

Dinwiddie’s contract is also expiring, which aligns with Klay Thompson’s timeline in 2024, so it would allow the Warriors to make some free agency maneuvers by then especially if they re-sign Draymond Green to a contract of similar term.

Royce O’Neale also checks a lot of boxes in terms of what the Dubs roster needs — a gritty defender who can make open 3s and someone who is able to make smart passes, which is a must in the Warriors’ offensive system based on ball and player movement.

Trading away Jordan Poole for two expiring yet quality players may not be the most ideal scenario for the Warriors, especially if it costs them the 19th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. But there’s no doubting that this trade improves the Warriors in the short-term. And if all goes to plan, they will also have Dinwiddie and O’Neale’s Bird rights.

Dubs deal Jordan Poole, 19th overall pick, 2025 GSW first-round pick and 2027 GSW first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby and Chris Boucher

The Raptors are reportedly asking for the moon in potential trades for their core players, such as Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. But they could very well face the music soon enough when teams refuse to meet their asking price. Four first-round picks, which is the Raptors’ asking price for Anunoby, is a prohibitive asking price. But if that price drops to three? That could be something that the Warriors may be interested in.

The rationale behind the Warriors’ interest in OG Anunoby is easy to understand; Anunoby gives the Warriors some impressive defensive versatility, especially if they bring back Draymond Green. A crunch-time lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, OG Anunoby, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green will be difficult to stop.

Meanwhile, adding Chris Boucher will give the Warriors a shot-blocking presence who can shoot 3s; Boucher was once a member of the Warriors organization, so clearly they saw something valuable in the 30-year old big man that they may still see at present.

For the Raptors, adding the 19th pick would allow them to pivot more into a youth movement, while they’re also betting that the Warriors’ days of contention end by 2025 or 2027. Adding Jordan Poole at his current contract isn’t exactly alluring, but with Fred VanVleet testing the free agent waters, adding some insurance at the guard positions could be a wise move for them.