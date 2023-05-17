The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is officially in the books, which means the main event is getting closer and closer. Now, all organizations know where their first-round picks landed, so they can plan on which prospect they will choose on June 22. Contenders such as the Golden State Warriors might be after rookies who can contribute right away.

Golden State had many ups and downs in the 2022-23 regular season. After winning the 2022 NBA Finals, the team lost multiple important rotation players and had nine fewer wins than in its championship campaign. Still, with a 44-38 record, the Dubs secured the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

After a seven-game series victory against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State was not a match to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors would be eliminated in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals, ending their dreams of going back-to-back.

The front office should have a lot to do this offseason. The franchise is projected to be way over the salary cap and enter the luxury tax zone. To make matters worse, Draymond Green could opt out of his contract and be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Additionally, Klay Thompson will be in the final year of his deal.

With so much uncertainty for the future, the team’s first-round pick this year gains even more importance. With all that in mind, here are three early targets for the Golden State Warriors with the No. 19 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

3. Kris Murray, F – Iowa

As it was previously mentioned, Green could be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. With the Warriors in such a tough spot financially, they might be unable to bring him back if the veteran opts out of his 2023-24 salary. Because of that, considering a forward with the No. 19 pick should be under consideration.

One name that emerges as a possibility is Kris Murray out of Iowa. The twin brother of Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray, the power forward should be joining his former college teammate in the NBA next season.

29 and 11 for Iowa's Kris Murray vs Seton Hall. Really scoring in similar ways as Keegan. Nothing fancy creation wise. Effective shooting versatility, timely drives, body-controlled finishes/touch shots, post instincts. One of the guys looks like he can get a bucket blind-folded. pic.twitter.com/0ihHLAyhER — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 17, 2022

This past collegiate season, Murray averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 boards, and 2.0 assists with the Hawkeyes. He also recorded 1.2 blocks and a steal per contest. He made 47.6% of his field goals, 33.5% of his 3-pointers, and 72.9% of his free throws.

Despite Iowa going just 19-13, Murray helped the team make it to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. He would end up receiving a First-Team All-Big Ten nod, the first of his career. Multiple outlets, including The Sporting News, also named him a Third-Team All-American.

Turning 23 before the start of the 2023-24 season, Murray should be a player ready to contribute in the NBA. Should the Warriors aim for a title in 2024, he could be the answer via the draft.

2. Jalen Hood-Schifino, G – Indiana

At the age of 35, Curry’s time in the league is nearing its end. While it looks like he still has a lot left in the tank, the Warriors should consider going with a point guard in the first round this year.

A player who could be available at No. 19 is Jalen Hood-Schifino out of Indiana. Last season, he put up 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals a night. He shot 41.7% from the field, 33.3% from the 3-point line, and 77.6% from the charity stripe.

Jalen Hood-Schifino is such a smart playmaker. Uses his strength and size to gain advantages. Either to find cutters or open teammates or to adjust and try and create his own bucket, preferably the midrange. A very gifted passer. I can see him contributing on day one in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/BRJRgzYjb6 — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) May 16, 2023

For his performances, Hood-Schifino earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors and won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award. Most importantly, he was named to the all-conference second team.

Since he can play both guard positions, he could earn some significant playing time as a rookie. With Curry and Thompson still on the roster, Hood-Schifino could develop his 3-point shot, becoming even a bigger offensive threat in the future.

1. Jordan Hawkins, SG – UConn

With Curry and Thompson dealing with injuries in recent years, the Warriors could already be looking for their backcourt of the future. Additionally, Thompson is 33 and had problems with his efficiency in the playoffs, while Jordan Poole’s role significantly diminished throughout the postseason so that Golden State could target another shooting guard with the No. 19 pick.

At that stage of the first round, the Warriors should target Jordan Hawkins. In his sophomore season with the UConn Huskies, he recorded 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He hit 40.9% of his field goals, 38.8% of his 3-pointers, and 88.7% of his shots from the charity stripe.

He was named a First-team All-Big East. Hawkins joined teammate Adama Sanogo with a first-team nod. This marked the second year in a row that the Huskies had a duo receiving the honor.

Jordan Hawkins is not just a movement shooter; he’s a movement player. 2 shooting fouls + OTD jumper. Constantly engaging his man with cuts, screen calls, and subtle dribble variations. Last 2 poss were v Anthony Black. Afterward, Ark took Black off him. Hawkins is a bad man. pic.twitter.com/oVbZ4hd7ck — Chucking Darts NBA & Draft Podcast (@ChuckingDarts) May 13, 2023

Most importantly, Hawkins played a crucial role in the Huskies’ national championship run. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the West Regional of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. He would then conclude his collegiate career with 16 points against San Diego State to secure the trophy for UConn.

Hawkins could become an essential piece for the Warriors as they prepare for a post-Big Three era soon. The guard could be a role player in his first few years with the franchise before taking over once Curry and/or Thompson retire.