The Golden State Warriors entered the 2024 NBA Draft with a clear focus on bolstering their roster for another championship run. With their core aging but still formidable, the Warriors sought to balance immediate contributions with long-term potential. As the draft unfolded, the Warriors had a pretty interesting journey to go back to exactly where they started — the No. 52 pick. With it, they selected a player who can both support their veteran stars and potentially take the mantle in the future.

Golden State Warriors' 2024 NBA Offseason Priorities

After their championship win just two years ago, the Warriors faced a surprising early exit in the play-in tournament against the Sacramento Kings. This left significant questions as they approached the 2024 offseason.

In the past, missing the playoffs was often due to major injuries to key players like Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. This time, however, both stars played over 70 games, removing injuries as a scapegoat.

What went wrong? The reality is that this core is aging, and its performance isn’t improving. Draymond Green’s suspension for altercations with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkić also highlighted a troubling trend of losing composure, which disadvantaged the team.

Draft Focus

With the increased value in the second round due to NIL agreements keeping players in college longer, the Warriors have opportunities to fill gaps. Klay Thompson might explore other options. This makes it crucial to find an experienced guard who can complement Curry and provide outside shooting. As we found out, however, the Dubs went completely in the other direction.

Here we will put out some of our grades for every player the Golden State Warriors picked in the recently concluded 2024 NBA Draft.

No. 52: Quinten Post, C, Boston College

The Warriors added size and shooting with Quinten Post. He is a 7'0 stretch big who shot 39.0 percent from three over his college career. Yes, he may face challenges defending in space due to his slower foot speed. However, his ability to rebound, protect the paint, and occasionally hit corner threes could make him a valuable contributor.

Initially, it seemed the Warriors had traded the No. 52 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran guard Lindy Waters III. However, in a surprising turn, they reacquired the pick to select Post from Boston College.

Originally from the Netherlands, Post played his first two college seasons at Mississippi State before transferring to Boston College. This is where he honed his shooting skills. Over his final two seasons, he shot 42.9 percent from beyond the arc on 3.1 attempts per game and boasted an impressive 83.2 percent free throw success rate. These numbers showcased his touch.

He fits?

In his final season, Post averaged 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. At the same time, he maintained a low foul rate of 2.9 per game. His presence in the paint, combined with his shooting ability, addresses Golden State’s need for an interior presence without excessive fouling.

At 24, Post brings experience akin to Trayce Jackson-Davis, last year’s second-round pick. Yes, his upside may be limited. Having said that, he immediately becomes the Warriors' tallest player and adds much-needed shooting depth. Despite the initial confusion, Post appears to be a player well-suited to the Warriors’ system and should make an impact once given the opportunity.

Grade: B

Looking Ahead

In summary, the Warriors' 2024 NBA Draft selections reflect a well-thought-out strategy of balancing immediate needs with future potential. Each pick adds a unique element to the roster, enhancing depth and versatility. Quinten Post's size and shooting provides the Warriors with a potentially valuable skill set. As the team looks to return to championship contention, these young talents will play pivotal roles in sustaining success both now and in the years to come. With strong leadership and a proven system, the Warriors are poised to navigate the challenges of a competitive Western Conference and remain a formidable force in the NBA.