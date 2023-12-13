Steve Kerr dished on leaving Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney on the bench late in the Warriors loss to the Suns.

The Golden State Warriors suffered another hard-fought loss on Tuesday night, this time losing 119-116 to the Phoenix Suns to push their record to 10-13 on the year. Late in the game, though, the Dubs had a unique look that perplexed fans, and after the contest ended, Steve Kerr dished on his polarizing decision that certainly caught the attention of basketball fans everywhere.

With Warriors regulars Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney all struggling throughout this one, Kerr decided it was best to leave them on the bench down the stretch as Golden State tried to fight their way back into the game. After the loss, Kerr opened up and said that he felt that he had no choice but to turn elsewhere in an effort to find a way to pick up a win.

Steve Kerr on leaving Klay, Wiggins and Looney on the bench to close the game: “I just felt like tonight I had to play the guys who were playing the best. I’ve been really patient…Tonight did not feel like a night to have a lot of patience.” pic.twitter.com/E21U80cIQ2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 13, 2023

When you add in the fact that Draymond Green also got ejected for hitting Jusuf Nurkic earlier in this game, the Warriors were almost unrecognizable late in this one. But Kerr simply ran out of options, and with Thompson (7 PTS, 5 REB, 2/10 FGM), Wiggins (3 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1/7 FGM) and Looney (0 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST) all playing horribly, it made sense for him to turn to his bench.

Even though the Warriors didn't win, Kerr made the right call, as Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Dario Saric all stepped up and did their part to keep this game close. At the end of the day, though, it wasn't enough, and this massive decision from Steve Kerr proves that the panic meter is starting to rise as Golden State's slow start to the season persists.