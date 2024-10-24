The Golden State Warriors made a big move to bring in Buddy Hield this offseason, and the new-look team had a good start to the NBA season with a 139-104 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their first game. Hield spoke on how he has worked to mesh with the established Warriors core that just lost Klay Thompson.

“First of all, you got to start off liking each other,” Buddy Hield said, via 95.7 The Game. “I feel like everybody has the right personalities. Everybody comes in and you know there's no egos. Plus, me coming here, there's a standard that these guys go by. They've done the work, so no matter what you say is wrong because whatever they say is right and just go by that. And you learn and you listen and you try to observe everything, and you just try to figure out how to apply myself into their uniqueness and how I could be effective.”

Expand Tweet

Hield came off of the bench for the Warriors, but led the team in scoring. He was 8-for-12 from the field and 5-for-7 from three, scoring 22 points and grabbing five rebounds in 15 minutes. Hield will be a key shooter for the Warriors this season as they try to rebound from a disappointing season a year ago.

Warriors try to start season strong after win over Trail Blazers

It is not a surprise that the Warriors came away with a win over the Trail Blazers to start the season, as Portland is one of the younger teams in the NBA and is expected to be towards the bottom of the standings again. The rest of the Warriors' games in October set up for a potential strong start to the season.

The next game against the Utah Jazz on Friday is arguably the toughest of the four games remaining in October. It is a road game against a team that has a good amount of young talent, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top of that one.

However, Golden State closes out October with three home games, one against the Los Angeles Clippers and two against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Clippers will not be easy, but Kawhi Leonard most likely will miss that game. Then as far as the Pelicans go, newly-acquired Dejounte Murray might miss the two games with a hand injury.

It will be interesting to see how Hield follows up on his first performance with the Warriors, and how the team closes out the month of October.