Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul has come close many times and has had many teams that were capable of winning the NBA Championship, but he has yet to reach the mountaintop, and he was brutally honest about how he would feel about his career if he retires without a ring while appearing on Dwyane Wade’s podcast.
“Straight up — even though I think I’m gonna win a championship before I’m done — yes, absolutely,” Chris Paul said when Dwyane Wade asked if he felt his career would feel incomplete without a championship. “I can’t even process not winning a championship right now. That’s literally how I’m built. But I love what I’ve been able to do with my career. And I was probably a lot more stressed about that once upon a time.”
Throughout his career, Paul has made runs at a championship with the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns. He hopes that he can win that first ring with the Warriors, a team that is one of the main reasons that he does not have a ring right now.
Paul has gone through many playoff battles against the Warriors, and especially when he was in Houston with the Rockets, the Warriors narrowly beat teams that would have had great chances to win championships if they had advanced. Paul then reached the finals with the Suns, and fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks after taking a 2-0 series lead.
Regardless, Paul is focused on doing whatever he can to add that one missing piece to his resume.