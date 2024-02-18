Warriors star Draymond Green offered his take on rising youngster Jonathan Kuminga heading into half number two.

The Golden State Warriors are 27-26 were ranked tenth in the NBA heading into the All-Star Break.

Draymond Green's return has sparked optimism for a playoff run, and Jonathan Kuminga's serge of late is another reason why the Dubs are suddenly a team to watch.

Warriors star Stephen Curry revealed his true feelings before a historic three-point shootout matchup with a star of the ladies' game. Green revealed his plans regarding a possible change of approach heading into the second half of the year.

With the Warriors preparing for battle, Green revealed his honest review of Kuminga's rise to prominence among the team's pecking order.

Draymond Green Reveals Thoughts on Co-Star Kuminga

Green's thoughts on Kuminga are sure to resonate throughout the NBA as the young 6-foot-6 forward continues to learn the game and thrive.

He spoke to the NBA on TNT crew and offered praise for the young forward.

"I say there's two guys in the NBA who doesn't have anything left to prove, & that's Steph [Curry] & LeBron [James]… But Jonathan Kuminga has been the key to our success… He threw himself into the no. 2 option." —Draymond Green 🙌 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/6Jkkj3mtUq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

“Love the honest Dray and the mentorship of JK this year after you admitted you didn't know him after last season and how you said you need to follow (Michigan State Coach) Tom Izzo's words that you can't lead a guy if you don't know him,” one commenter said on X.

Warriors Second Half Outlook

The Warriors have a solid chance to make the playoffs and open the second half of the season with the Lakers, Hornets, and Nuggets at home before hitting the road to take on floundering ex-teammate Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards.

With such a star-studded opening four games of the second half, including rising Hornets rookie Brandon Miller, the time is now for Kuminga and Green to get serious about their possibilities and embrace the leadership roles they've been placed in both on and off the court.