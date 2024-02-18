Draymond Green doesn't want to change his approach.

When people think about the player that gets into the most trouble in the NBA in terms of dirty plays, everyone thinks of the same player: Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this season, Green had to serve an indefinite suspension because one of those dirty plays, and he missed a lot of time for the Warriors. That was probably the worst of his bad moments, and obviously, he doesn't want to be suspended and have to miss games for the Warriors. A lot of people thought that after that incident, he might change that way that he plays the game to avoid more instances like that.

Draymond Green was asked if he was changing the approach to his game on Saturday. The Warriors, and the rest of the NBA, are on their All-Star break, and Green was asked about his approach during a TNT broadcast. Despite the issues he has had, Green isn't changing a thing when it comes to his approach.

“I don't change how I approach the game at all because how I approach the game has allowed me to have the success that I've had,” Green said. “Sometimes you got to take the good with the bad and that's not me asking anybody else to take my bad. Sometimes I have to be able to live with the bad as well because understanding what's propelled me now, I think for me, number one, I didn't just start counseling, like that was kind of this whole thing like, ‘oh, he just started counseling.' I've done therapy for years, once I figured out how good it was for me. And so that was the whole narrative of like, ‘oh, he's going through this counseling and he's this changed guy' like, no, what I've done is I've had a chance to sit back. I've had a chance to identify things that I want to change, which is great. I had a chance to have great conversations with Adam Silver…. everybody else in the league office, Rich Paul, and understand what is it that I want from this, you know, kind of changed my relationship with the game of basketball. And I think for me that was great understanding, and being at peace with where I am in my career, knowing that I'm still trying to accomplish something but also like, I'm not getting into that like I can play the game the same way and not get into that.”

We'll see if Green has any more issues this season for the Warriors. He has had a lot of them in the career, and it is definitely something that he needs to fix.