Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been excellent in the 2023 NBA Finals, and his slick hands were compared to former legendary NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald by another premier NBA forward — Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green.

“Aaron Gordon has like high level, elite hands,” Green said on The Volume Sports podcast after Game 4. “If you be comparing his hands to a wide receiver, it's like Larry Fitzgerald. When Larry Fitzgerald got his hands on a pass, you can forget about it. He was catching the pass.”

"If you're comparing [Aaron Gordon's] hands to a wide receiver, it's like Larry Fitzgerald… If he catches the ball underneath the rim, he's getting a layup or dunk." Draymond Green has high praise for Aaron Gordon 👏 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/uxvVRsP4D5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2023

Certainly high praise from one Western Conference forward to another, and it's well deserved as Gordon has been coming to play all NBA Finals.

“Aaron Gordon, he gets his hand on any ball that comes near him from Joker or that comes from Jamal Murray, even if it's a tough pass to catch, he get his hands on the ball, not only is he coming up with the ball, he's finishing every single one of them,” Green continued.

“Joker had to pass overtop and he kind of caught it in front of him and just flipped it backwards, that's a common play for him, and let me tell you, that's not an easy play to convert.”

He had an excellent showing in Game 4's 108-95 win at the Kaseya Center in Miami, scoring 27 points while adding seven rebounds, six assists and a steal over 41 minutes on the court.

It's truly been a different player impressing every night for the Denver Nuggets, and most games it's been multiple. That's why they are one win away from NBA stardom and the Mile High City's first ever NBA Championship.

The Nuggets are 9-1 at Ball Arena in the postseason, and it's going to take nothing short of a miracle for the Miami Heat to win three straight against the West's best team.

A big part of that has been the elevated play of various players, including the Larry Fitzgerald comparable.

“Aaron Gordon catches the ball underneath the rim,” Draymond Green finished, “it don't matter who down there. He getting a layup or dunk.”