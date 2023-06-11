If the Denver Nuggets go on and win the title this season, then there's no denying that Aaron Gordon will deserve a lot of credit for the role he played throughout the NBA Playoffs and throughout the regular season. The 27-year-old was once again instrumental in Denver's NBA Finals Game 4 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night, and thanks to Gordon's heroics, the Nuggets are now just one win away from the title.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had to give Aaron Gordon his flowers. According to Dray, he is a firm believer in the fact that Gordon is able to elevate the games of his star teammates in Nikola Jokic and Jamla Murray:

“Aaron Gordon has high-level elite hands,” Green said. “… Even if it's a tough pass to catch, he gets his hands on the ball. Not only is he coming up with the ball, he's finishing every single one of them. … Very underrated thing in Joker's assists and Jamal Murray's assists is Aaron Gordon as a receiver and a finisher. He is incredible at that. Elite. Once he get the ball in the painted area, in the restricted area, whether it's off a lob, a bad lob, a good pass, a bad pass, he is elite at finishing that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"Aaron Gordon has high level elite hands… Even if it's a tough pass to catch, he gets his hands on the ball. Not only is he coming up with the ball, he's finishing every single one of them." Draymond Green on Aaron Gordon (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/WHKSCrfF2E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

After seeing Gordon's 27-point outburst in Game 3, it's hard to argue against Green's statements here. After all, Jokic and Murray wouldn't have that many assists if their teammates aren't able to finish on a consistent basis. This is exactly where Aaron Gordon excels, and it could be this particular skill that helps lead the Nuggets to their first-ever franchise title.