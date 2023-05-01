A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are still the defending NBA champions. They will have at least four more games in the playoffs after taking care of business in the first round versus De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings, who threw everything at the Warriors.

Following the Warriors’ 120-100 win in Game 7 on the road against Sacramento, Draymond Green shared one heartwarming takeaway about what he gained from competing against the Kings, particularly versus De’Aaron Fox.

“I’ve been in a lot of playoff series against a lot of different guys. And if I’m honest, you leave most with less respect for a lot of guys. …’And then there’s some you gain respect for. … And Fox is one of those guys,” Draymond Green said (via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Draymond Green scored eight points to go with eight assists and six rebounds with two steals in 38 minutes in Game 7, while Fox came away with 16 points, six assists, and three rebounds.

Green has indeed faced a lot of big-time performers in the playoffs during his career, thanks to the Warriors’ level of success over the past several years. Fox is still a young star in the NBA, and getting such a compliment from someone like Draymond Green certainly boosts the belief that, despite the early playoff exit, the Kings are bound for more special things in the future.

Green and the Warriors will take some rest before getting back on the court to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.