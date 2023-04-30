Steve Kerr is reverting to the starting lineup he knows best for Game 7. Draymond Green is back in the Golden State Warriors’ opening five on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings, replacing the struggling Jordan Poole as a starter.

Green has come off the bench last three games after missing Game 3 of the first first round due to suspension. He’ll start alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney at Golden 1 Center, the same starting lineup that dominated during the regular season and Golden State road to a title this time last year.

These adjustments could go a long way toward the Warriors saving their season—and potentially their dynasty—with a Game 7 win over the Kings. (via @ArmstrongWinter)https://t.co/ejdVOgFReg — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) April 29, 2023

The change comes as no surprise for Golden State with its collective back against the wall after a disastrous loss Game 6 loss.

No one brought the necessary fight for the Warriors on Friday, but Poole’s struggles throughout playoffs reached a nadir at Chase Center. He scored seven points on 2-of-11 shooting in the Dubs’ 118-99 loss, wildly missing several shots and having trouble holding onto the ball. Poole, like Curry, was frequently targeted by De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk in pick-and-roll, too, springing openings for Sacramento’s dynamic playmakers to attack.

Golden State’s traditional starting lineup boasts a +19.7 net rating through the first six games of this series, per Cleaning the Glass, a team-high among all five-man units. Expect Kerr to lean heavily on that group at Golden 1 Center if it’s experiencing success. Otherwise, the Warriors could roll out small-ball lineups for extended stretches that prioritize defense and further cut into Poole’s minutes.

Tipoff is just after 12:30. Buckle up.