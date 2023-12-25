This should help Draymond Green get back on track.

Suspended Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is doing the best he can to fix himself so he can finally return to the court with his team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Green is reportedly “participating in periodic virtual meetings that include team, league, and union officials designed to chart his progress toward reinstatement.”

Woj adds that the league, the National Basketball Player's Association, and the Warriors organization are using these online meetings to gauge Green's progress toward resolving whatever may have triggered his recurrent violent episodes with opponents and a former teammate.

Green's eventual return is reportedly up to the NBA. The report adds that Green's suspension will likely be at around 11 to 13 games. He has served six games so far.

The NBA handed down an indefinite suspension to Green after he swung and knocked down Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during the third quarter of their game earlier this month.

This came just after a month where he placed Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a mid-November game. Green received a five-game suspension for that incident.

Some of Green's other “episodes” include stomping on Domantas Sabonis during last year's playoffs and of course, the infamous punch to ex-teammate Jordan Poole during practice before the start of last season.

The four-time NBA champion missed six games so far for the Warriors since this latest sanction. Golden State has gone 5-1 without the controversial star.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for a highly-anticipated Christmas Day special between the last two NBA champions.