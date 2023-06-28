Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has a message for Klay Thompson, but it has nothing to do with the forward's impending free agency. Green wants to make sure that Thompson has been practicing his golf game ahead of TNT's The Match. On Thursday, Thompson and Stephen Curry will take on Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the eighth edition golf tournament.

Draymond Green will be doing commentary for The Match, watching his Warriors teammates take on the NFL stars. Curry is a veteran of the event, having teamed up with Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley three years ago. Green told People that he's giving advice to Thompson for the event.

“Making sure he really gets out there on the course and that his game is ready to go,” Green said. “Don't come out there and be a let-down for Steph because I know Steph's coming out serious as hell, and I would just hate to see Klay pull the team down.”

Green told People that Curry has been golfing at least five times per week.

“The question is — has Klay been golfing every day? And the reality is, I don't think so,” Green added.

Warriors fans might be a little antsy watching Curry and Thompson hit the links. Green will be on The Match broadcast just one day before he can officially become a free agent.

The overwhelming expectation is that Green will re-sign a long-term deal with the Warriors, though rival teams could make a play for the four-time champion.