Capital One’s The Match is set to return on July 29th with a star-studded couple of parings. Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will face Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, per PGA Tour on Twitter. The 12-hole event will take place at the Wynn Last Vegas.

Although the NBA will have a new champion (possibly still Golden State) by the time The Match rolls around, the Warriors and Chiefs are the reigning champions of their respective sports as of this announcement. In what will be a battle of champions, as the Chiefs and Warriors have been two of the most successful teams in all of sports over the past few years, this clash will also represent no shortage of entertainment.

All four players involved in The Match feature engaging personalities. It will be interesting to see how they perform in a golf affair, as some of them have more experience than others. Curry is an extremely talented golfer, and Mahomes also has displayed impressive prowess on the golf course. Kelce and Thompson aren’t strangers to the game either. Given that all four of these superstars are very competitive, they will take The Match seriously without question.

The Warriors are currently focused on the NBA Playoffs. They lost Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals contest against the Los Angeles Lakers and are looking to rebound in Game 2.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, are enjoying the offseason but have their sights set on winning another Super Bowl during the 2023-24 campaign.

The 2023 edition of The Match projects to be a tremendous event.