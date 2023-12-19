Will Klay Thompson or Draymond Green still be on the Warriors past the trade deadline?

Nothing lasts forever. The Golden State Warriors are no exception. Warriors fans know the end is near. But as long as Stephen Curry is still Stephen Curry, there is hope for Golden State to somehow squeeze out another title during the prime of the greatest shooter to ever live.

The trade chatter surrounding the Warriors is getting louder by the day amidst the team's disastrous start to the 2023-24 NBA season. With just a couple of weeks before the end of the calendar year, Golden State sits at 11th in the West with a 12-14 record.

While the second unit led by Chris Paul has been a bright spot and has done well in addressing the non-Curry minutes, the starting five has been the main culprit in Golden State's struggles this season. And that is in large part due to the guys not named Steph Curry.

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have been missing for most of the year. Draymond Green can't seem to stay on the floor — largely because he's getting ejected and/or suspended every seven games or so. The starting five (Curry, Thompson, Green, Wiggins, and Kevon Looney) that used to be the best lineup in basketball last season (+21.9) is now a net negative (-9.8) this year.

As such, this has prompted Warriors fans to call for a change. What that change is remains to be seen. But one thing is certain, the Warriors need something different.

Therefore, a lot of eyes will be on Golden State as the February trade deadline approaches. Teams apparently have already touched based with GM Mike Dunleavy to gauge the availability of their players. With that said, here are some early trade deadline predictions for the Warriors.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will remain Warriors past the deadline

Not the same Klay and Dray

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green just haven't been the same.

Though he has rattled off two good games in a row, Thompson had been in a season-long slump. Sure, shooters like him go through cold stretches where they just couldn't find the net. But this has activated an eager Klay who intends to get out of his rut by shooting himself out of it. In turn, he is taking way too many ill-advised shots that has only hurt himself and the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Green has been out of control as of late and is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the league as a result of his actions. In case you missed it, the Warriors' defensive anchor was ejected during their December 12th game against the Phoenix Suns after he swung and knocked down Jusuf Nurkic. This came just nearly a month after he nearly slept Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert with a choke hold, in which he received a five-game sanction from the NBA.

One last dance

With that, there is speculation that Golden State may consider blowing up its storied big three so they could maximize Curry's prime. But that is not going to happen this February.

The Warriors will likely see the season out before doing anything as drastic as splitting up the trio that led them to four NBA championships over the past decade. They will allow Thompson to get out of his funk and figure himself out — and slowly, based on the past two games, he could be well on his way.

As Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy noted, they will let Green serve his suspension, look at how this new Green-less iteration of the team plays through this stretch, and see how the team looks when he comes back before evaluating their options.

Because if Klay and Draymond somehow return to form, Golden State should still be a real threat in the Western Conference.

With the legacies Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have established in The Bay, they deserve to get a full season's worth of a last ride, if that is the case.

Warriors will trade Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga

With the Warriors sticking with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, it's likely that whatever changes Golden State will make will be around the peripheries. And that means either Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga may go at the deadline.

Apart from their future draft picks, Moody and Kuminga are two of the Warriors' more valuable pieces. The Warriors' 2021 lottery picks have become fixtures in the Warriors' bench unit. The two 21-year-olds have shown flashes of brilliance in some spots here and there. However, they just haven't been given a big opportunity to truly break out.

Kuminga is averaging 12.0 points and 3.6 rebounds on 48.5 percent shooting and has started in place of the suspended Green. Meanwhile, Moody is playing 18.8 minutes a night and is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 rebounds on 48.2 percent field goal shooting.

Kuminga and Moody are two pieces the Warriors need because of the length and the athleticism they bring on the perimeter. However, given that they are perhaps Golden State's best trade chips, the Warriors might have no choice but to trade them if they want to land a game-changing star who could vault them back into title contention.