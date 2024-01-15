Green has missed the last 16 games for the Warriors.

The NBA's MLK Day slate will feature the Golden State Warriors taking on a battered Memphis Grizzlies squad on Monday. Draymond Green has not suited up for the Warriors in over a month as he served an indefinite suspension for taking a swing at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic during their December 12 game. The NBA has since lifted the suspension and Draymond Green has been ramping up his return to basketball over the past week. The question is this: Is Draymond Green playing on Monday vs. the Grizzlies?

Draymond Green's status vs. Grizzlies

After 16 games, Draymond Green is expected to make his return for the Golden State Warriors when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on MLK Day. The three-time All-Star missed 12 games due to the indefinite suspension and has sat out the last four as he made his return to game shape.

Golden State has gone an even 8-8 in Green's latest absence. He already missed five games earlier this season due to a suspension after he choked out Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will certainly welcome Draymond Green's return with open arms, as they need as much help as they can to salvage what has been an incredibly disappointing campaign so far. Green has been part of the problem because of his on-court antics that has already forced him to miss 21 games.

Nonetheless, it's hard to ignore just what Draymond Green brings to the Warriors on both sides of the floor as a playmaker and a defensive anchor. Golden State just has to hope he keeps his emotions in check and does not put his team in another precarious situation. The Warriors just simply cannot afford it at this point.