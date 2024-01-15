Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been happy to have Draymond Green back on the sidelines recently.

Ever since Draymond Green's (most recent) suspension for a dirty shot at Jusuf Nurkic, the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily to put together wins consistently. Golden State's most recent loss came at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, without Stephen Curry in the lineup as well due to rest, and Green could only watch as his team was unable to keep up with the Bucks for a full 48 minutes.

Green was recently reinstated to the team, allowing him to participate in practice and join the Warriors on the sidelines and support his teammates as he ramps up to return to play.

After the loss to the Bucks, head coach Steve Kerr spoke on Green's impact on the team's morale, even when he isn't in uniform.

“Draymond's a huge help on the bench,” said Kerr, per Warriors on NBCS on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “He talks to guys during timeouts, during the game he's got a great sense of the game and personnel. He was talking to [Jonathan Kuminga] about how to guard certain guys, which direction to send them, so Draymond is a huge help and I look forward to getting him back on the floor.”

Green is expected to return to the lineup on Monday when the Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. While he may not be quite the defensive force that he once was, Green is still sure to provide a sense of stability as the team looks to get its season back on the right track.