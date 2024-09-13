After missing out on targets like Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason, the Golden State Warriors remain looking for stars who might become available on the trade market. The goal for the Warriors is to build a title threat around Stephen Curry continually, and it appears that another player is already in their sights. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is among the players Golden State keeps tabs on.

“Jimmy Butler’s going to be a free agent next summer, didn’t get an extension done,” Amick said. “The Warriors, as you know, have an interest there, and I think probably made a couple of calls during the summer.”

As Amick observes, the Warriors aren’t in a position to pursue top free agents due to their salary cap situation, so if they acquire a star to complement Curry, they’ll almost certainly need to do so via trade. Golden State will be hoping for the “wheels to fall off” for a would-be contender, resulting in an All-Star caliber player seeking a change of scenery, Amick notes. Butler is entering what could be a contract year in Miami. Although Butler seems to be committed to the Heat, the six-time All-Star has reportedly told the team he won’t sign an extension before next summer. He will reevaluate his options next offseason when he holds a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

Can the Warriors steal away Heat superstar Jimmy Butler?

If the Heat get off to a poor start this season, they may consider moving Butler at the trade deadline, though there’s no indication they’ve seriously considered that possibility. But if Butler finishes the season in Miami, he will have countless options next summer. He could re-up with the Heat on an extension or a new contract. Butler could decline his player option and sign elsewhere or work out an opt-in-and-trade deal that sends him to a new destination.

That last scenario would be the most viable path for him to land in Golden State. The Warriors explored a similar arrangement with George before he declined his player option in June, and then George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Amick also names Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as some other players Golden State is likely monitoring. However, Amick acknowledges that they’re long shots and could only emerge as possible targets if they are sour in their current situations.

Either way, the Warriors remain dynamic in their pursuit of building another title threat.