The Golden State Warriors trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson got their 400th win together last night in a 134-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Thompson was asked what it felt like to get the 400th win with the two teammates he has played with for so long.

“It's very special,” Klay Thompson said, via NBC Sports Warriors. “I mean any time I'm on the court with those two, I'm just very grateful because I have friends in this league who tell me how lucky I am to play with my friends and experience that continuity of having teammates together for over a decade, and I never take it for granted being out there with number 23 and 30. I did not know that, but that's really cool to think about, that's a lot of wins and hopefully many more to come.”

The Warriors trip of Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green has been one of the most dominant, if not the most dominant of the last decade, winning four titles together over their careers. Now, the Warriors are struggling to find their groove. The win over the Hawks brought the team to just 19-22 on the season.

After the win, the Warriors sit in 12th place in the Western Conference, a game back of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz in ninth and 10th in the conference in the last two play-in tournament spots. It will be interesting to see if the Warriors can make it into the play-in tournament.

Regardless, the trio of Thompson, Curry and Green are savoring every moment they have together.