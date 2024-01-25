Steven Kerr and the Warriors coaching staff poured one for their fallen brother.

The last several days have been an extremely emotional stretch for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors. On Wednesday night, the team finally returned to action for the first time since the tragic death of assistant head coach Dejan Milojević. But before the game against the Atlanta Hawks started, Kerr and the Warriors coaching staff poured one for their fallen brate — the Serbian term for brother.

Steve Kerr says the whole coaching staff took a shot of Serbian liquor for Deki before tonight's game 🥃 pic.twitter.com/jsTW13tyGw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 25, 2024

Warriors win one for Dejan Milojević in return to action

Perhaps the best dedication the Warriors came up with was the win they scored at the expense of the Hawks. Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga led the way for Golden State, with Curry scoring 25 points. Kuminga also scored 25 points coming off the bench. Klay Thompson also had a big night, chipping in 24 points while hitting five 3-pointers in the Warriors' 134-112 victory.

The Warriors, who had their previous two games against the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks, will next welcome the Sacramento Kings at home on Thursday before meeting the Los Angeles Lakers, also in San Francisco, on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Kerr described the days after the death of Milojević as “heartbreaking” and devastating” for the Warriors.

It's the saddest thing I have ever been a part of in the NBA,” Kerr said, via ESPN's Kendra Andrews. “The last five days have been full of the shock, the emotion, the extreme outpouring of love from all over the world.”

Milojević died last Tuesday after suffering a heart attack during the Warriors' team dinner following a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.