The Golden State Warriors are still awaiting a final diagnosis on the lower left leg injury that forced Steph Curry to leave Saturday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter. While team officials hold their breath, they’ve already made one key decision on his immediate status.

Curry has been ruled out by the Warriors for Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and there’s a chance his official injury diagnosis won’t be learned for another 48 hours.

“Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the Thunder as the Warriors continue to test and determine the extent of his leg injury suffered last night against the Mavericks, per sources. Official diagnosis/timetable could take a couple days to determine,” Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Sunday.

Curry tweaked his left leg while sliding his feet defensively late in the third quarter of Golden State’s 119-113 win over the Mavericks, who were playing without Luka Doncic and Christian Wood. The Warriors quickly ruled him out for the game’s remainder with a lower left leg injury, announcing X-rays taken at Chase Center were negative and that Curry would undergo a subsequent MRI.

After the game, Steve Kerr said he was unaware if Curry’s injury was related to the ‘left lower leg’ contusion that had him listed on the injury report prior to Saturday’s game. While he expressed concern about the reigning Finals MVP’s status, Kerr also made sure to note that Curry has left games with injuries that turn out to be minor multiple times throughout his career.

“Not the first time [he’s limped to the bench],” Kerr said. “He plays hard and he’s all over the floor. This has happened many, many times over the years, so fingers crossed that he’s okay.”

The Warriors and Thunder tipoff from Chase Center at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on Monday.