The Golden State Warriors were firmly in the driver’s seat against a Dallas Mavericks side without Luka Doncic on Saturday. What appeared to be an easy victory came with a scare as Stephen Curry exited to the locker room with an apparent injury.
The Warriors star appeared to injure his ankle as he slid laterally on defense, prompting a quick exit from the game. He remained on the bench at first as he was looked at by Rick Celebrini, but eventually made his way to the locker room.
Trouble for the Warriors: After further consultation, Steph Curry does go to the locker room with Rick Celebrini. Really limping on that left leg. pic.twitter.com/u1CqOjJcmI
With the Warriors in the midst of a tight Western Conference playoff race, losing Stephen Curry to injury for any prolonged stretch could be a major cause for concern. We’ll have more on his injury status as updates come in.