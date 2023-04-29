Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Golden State Warriors had the opportunity to close out the Sacramento Kings Friday night at home, but they failed miserably, losing 118-99 in a very disappointing performance. The Kings stifled the Dubs defensively and their small-ball lineup had their way on the offensive end. Now, the focus turns to a pivotal Game 7 on Sunday at the Golden 1 Center, with a berth in the second round of the NBA Playoffs at stake. Playing on the road is not a strong suit for this group, but they did snatch Game 5 away from home.

From 19 turnovers to frankly getting dominated on the glass, there aren’t many positive takeaways from this contest for the Warriors, who look disinterested from the opening tip. While Stephen Curry erupted for 29 points, he got minimal help. In particular, the bench combined for a mere 21 points, and just three starters, including Curry, were in double figures.

That being said, here are the three Warriors most to blame for the Game 6 loss at the Chase Center.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Victim number one is undoubtedly Jordan Poole. To be brutally honest, the guard has been rather disappointing in the postseason. After averaging over 20 PPG in the regular season, he’s putting up just 12.7 points per night through the first six games of the series. Friday was arguably his worth showing yet, though.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Poole played 26 minutes yet registered just seven points on 2 for 11 shooting from the field with a -13 rating. The Dubs rely on Poole to produce offensively because he is honestly a liability on the opposite end of the floor. The former Michigan standout is by no means the only reason Golden State lost. I mean, as a collective unit, they were awful. But, perhaps it’s time for Steve Kerr to move Poole back to the bench and start Draymond Green in Game 7. From a defensive and energy standpoint, it would make sense.

On paper, 22 points aren’t bad. However, Klay Thompson didn’t have a great night Friday. He finished with a team-worst -28 rating, shooting 40% from the field and a brutal 22% from long range. As we all know, Thompson is typically one of the Warriors’ best snipers alongside Steph, but that wasn’t the case in Game 6. He also had three fouls and three turnovers. Open looks or not, Klay typically plays better than this. We’re talking about an elite three-point shooter. Game 6 Klay failed to show up as he has in the past. Knowing Thompson though, he’ll throw this one out the window and respond Sunday with the season on the line.

The Warriors lose as a team and win as a team. Three-point shooting, free throws, and turnovers were three of the biggest issues Friday. Unfortunately, Andrew Wiggins was a factor in two of those. The Canadian posted just 13 points, going 5 for 13 from the field and missing three of his six freebies from the charity stripe. Also, Wiggins wasn’t consistent on the defensive end as he usually is, but there were still a few plays where he did lock down. You can’t say this was an awful game for the forward, but it wasn’t a banner night, either. The ex-first overall pick is an important piece of the Dubs rotation and after missing a ton of time, has hit the ground running in his return, averaging 18.3 points. The Warriors will need Wiggs at his very best in Game 7.