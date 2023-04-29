On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors had a golden opportunity to close out their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings on their home court. But instead of taking care of business, the Warriors laid an egg, as they lost to the Kings by a final score of 118-99 behind a 28-point performance from guard Malik Monk. To advance to the second round of the postseason, the defending champion Warriors will now have to win a Game 7 on the road.

After Golden State’s disappointing Game 6, Stephen A. Smith blasted the Warriors for what he believed to be a “pathetic” loss, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“It was one of the most lethargic performances I’ve ever seen from the Golden State Warriors… they came out there like they were literally disinterested in playing.”

Warriors guard Jordan Poole had one of his worst games of the entire season in the loss. He scored seven points on just 2-for-11 shooting from the field and capped off the game with a turnover and a missed dunk in the fourth quarter, both of which encapsulated his night.

The Warriors struggled to win games on the road during the regular season, and now they’re going to have to win their biggest game of the season on the road to keep their championship hopes alive. Golden State’s 11-30 road record this season was the fourth-worst of any team in the NBA. Here’s to hoping that the Warriors have a bounce-back performance in Sacramento on Sunday and advance.