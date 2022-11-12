Published November 12, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The start to the 2022-23 NBA season has been wild to say the least. Rebuilding teams are dominating, while title contenders are struggling, and it’s led to absolute chaos pretty much every day there are games. Two such supposed title contenders that have struggled mightily to open the season are the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors, who just won the 2022 NBA Finals, are only 5-7 because Stephen Curry has managed to bail them out with some spectacular scoring outbursts to start the season. The Nets on the other hand have a myriad of issues, which involve Steve Nash having already been fired, Ben Simmons’ struggles, and Kyrie Irving being suspended for at least five games for promoting an antisemitic movie on social media.

Things probably couldn’t be going much worse for both teams, which is why a trade involving Nets star forward Kevin Durant may make sense for both sides. Durant has familiarity with the Warriors considering he won two titles with them earlier in his career, and with the Nets falling apart at the seams, Durant may be looking to move on from them again. If Durant tries to force his way out of Brooklyn, Golden State should consider making a serious push for the star forward.

The Warriors need to make an aggressive push to land Kevin Durant from the Nets

Lost in all the madness surrounding the Nets start to the season is just how good Durant has been so far. Similar to how Curry has kept the Warriors alive in the early going, Durant has done the same for Brooklyn. Durant has been spectacular for the Nets through 12 games (30.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.3 APG, 51.9 FG%) and is really the only reason things haven’t completely fallen apart in Brooklyn yet.

Even with his hot start, the Nets still have just a 5-7 record, which shows that Durant’s individual talent may not even be enough to save them this season. Their depth behind him and Irving is still lacking like it was last season, and with all the controversy surrounding Irving right now, nobody really knows when he will return to the court.

The tension in Brooklyn has been brewing for months now, especially after Durant and Irving tried to force their way off of the team this offseason. Durant petitioned for Nash and GM Sean Marks to get fired in order for him to stay, and while he ultimately stayed, Nash got the short end of the stick partially due to Durant’s request.

Even if Irving returns, there’s no guarantee that things will work out for the Nets. Jacque Vaughn has shown some early potential as the team’s head coach, but Irving has shown no desire to listen to coaching so far this season, and Durant doesn’t seem too pleased with all the drama on the Nets right now.

It’s not out of the picture to suggest that Durant could get traded midway through this season if things keep on going sideways for Brooklyn, and if that does end up being the case, the Warriors should be one of his top suitors. Golden State’s offense has provided Curry with little to no help this season, which is a problem because their defense has come crashing back down to earth this season.

Players like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, who were expected to be strong complementary pieces alongside Curry on offense, have floundered in the early going. Curry is keeping the Warriors alive by himself right now, but that’s not going to lead to a championship. Adding another de facto scorer alongside him in Durant would immediately change Golden State’s fortunes.

The Warriors have the pieces to make a deal for Durant, and it was something that they openly considered this past offseason. The Nets asking price may be reasonable if they determine that their current squad isn’t salvageable, which would allow the Warriors to pounce. As the Warriors continue to labor through the start of the season, it has to at least be considered.

Neither situation appears to be very good right now, but it does look like the Warriors are closer to contending than the Nets. Brooklyn will likely let Irving walk this offseason, and while they could find Durant another partner in crime, his current attitude towards the Nets makes it seem like he wouldn’t be too receptive to that idea.

The Nets find themselves trapped between a rock and a hard place, and it only seems like a matter of time until they implode. The Warriors aren’t in nearly as bad of a spot as Brooklyn, and adding Durant could be the piece they need to maximize their current group’s championship window. It’s not very likely right now, but the Warriors should at least keep their eye on the Nets and see if Durant ends up becoming available.