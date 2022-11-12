Published November 12, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.

The results? A Warriors win, headlined by Stephen Curry’s second 40-point performance in as many games. The former MVP was practically unstoppable all game long, seemingly making every shot he put up. Curry’s incredible performance was noticed by a former teammate and known hoop junkie Kevin Durant, who simply had this to say.

My goodness Stephen. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 12, 2022

When Stephen Curry is hot, he’s easily the most entertaining player to watch. The Warriors star becomes a 2K player when he’s on, making every shot he put up. That’s exactly what happened during their game against the Cavs. No matter who Cleveland threw at Curry, it didn’t seem to matter. He’d just make insane shot after insane shot.

The Warriors, unfortunately, haven’t exactly been on the same page as Curry this season. Most of their wins this season have been off the back of a Herculean effort by their star. It’s gotten to the point where it feels like Curry needs to put together 40-point games for the Dubs to have a fighting chance at winning their games.

The season after a championship is often the hardest season a team would play. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant know this all too well. If the Warriors want to repeat as champions, they need to find a way to win games without Curry going ballistic every single game.