The Golden State Warriors are across the country to take on the Brooklyn Nets. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Warriors are 21-25 this season, so they are not having their normal season this year. However, they have beaten the Nets once this season already. In that game, Steph Curry led the way with 37 points. Klay Thompson was right behind him with 24 of his own points in the win. As a team, the Warriors shot over 50 percent from three against the Nets the first time around, and they made 19 of 20 free throws. Andrew Wiggins left Saturday's game early with an ankle injury, but he is the only significant injury the Warriors have to deal with.

The Nets are 20-28 this season, but they are just 5-10 since the calendar flipped to January. Against the Warriors the firs time around, Cam Thomas dropped 41 points. The Nets got 107 total points from their starting lineup in the loss. In the game, Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 assists while Nic Claxton grabbed 12 rebounds, as well. For this game, the Nets could be without Dorian Finney-Smith, but that should be it.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Nets Odds

Golden State Warriors: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Brooklyn Nets: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Warriors live and die by the three-ball. As mentioned, the Warriors made over 50 percent of their shots from beyond the arc in the first game against the Nets. This is the type of shooting night they will need to have in order to cover this spread. If Curry and Thompson can get hot from the outside, the Warriors are going to have another 120+ point game.

When the Warriors put up 120+ points in a game this season, they are 14-8. Golden State needs to score to win as their defense does not do a great job picking up the slack. The Nets are 2-19 when they allow 120+ points this season, and one of those losses came in their first matchup with the Warriors. If the Warriors have a good offensive night, they will win this game.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nets, as mentioned, are not good when they allow over 120 points. When they allow less than that number, the Nets are 18-9. Keeping Golden State to under 120 is going to be crucial for their success. Brooklyn allows 115.4 points per game this season, so they have kept teams to under that mark plenty of times. As long as Brooklyn plays well on the defensive end of the court, they will cover the spread.

Golden State does not play good defense. They allow the ninth-most points per game in the NBA, and the Nets have already scored 120 on them this season. Brooklyn needs to have another one of those games in order to cover this spread. Thomas, Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, and the rest of the team need to be at their best. With the Warriors not playing great defense, this is very possible.

Final Warriors-Nets Prediction & Pick

This was a good game in the the first matchup. I expect this game to be more of the same. I am going to take the Warriors moneyline, though. I think Steph Curry and the Warriors will outshoot Brooklyn, and win a high-scoring game.

Final Warriors-Nets Prediction & Pick: Warriors ML (+110), Over 236.5 (-110)