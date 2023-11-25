Gary Payton is such an elite defender for the Warriors, even rejecting one of Victor Wembanyama's shots despite being 14 inches smaller.

One of the main selling points of Victor Wembanyama is a player is his freakish dimensions that warp the hardwood. Standing at 7'4″ with an 8'0″ wingspan, the San Antonio Spurs rookie is simply one of the most skilled players the league has ever seen relative to his incredible height and length. But Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is fearless, showing on Friday night why he's one of the most tenacious defenders in the NBA today.

Wembanyama, in the second quarter of the Spurs' Friday night game against the Warriors, was deep in his bag in transition. With Moses Moody in front of him, the 19-year-old Frenchman gathered the ball behind his back, gearing up for a soft push shot over the Warriors wing. Little did Wembanyama know that Payton was galloping behind him, stalking him like a predator does its prey, before going up for an insane chasedown block to send the ball onto the stands.

Just to put in perspective how incredible that rejection from Gary Payton II was, the Warriors guard is listed at 6'2″. Payton, mind you, is not a small human being. In fact, he is five inches taller than the average human male on planet Earth. But he is still giving up 14 inches to Victor Wembanyama. So to make up for it by meeting the ball on the Spurs rookie's fingertips shows how athletic Payton is and how impeccable his timing was on that play to deny San Antonio the two points.

This play from Payton seems to have helped turn the momentum towards the Warriors' favor, as they proceeded to outscore the Spurs 18-9 from that point forward to take a 59-55 halftime lead.