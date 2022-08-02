Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green are without a doubt two of the most important players for the Golden State Warriors and the four titles they have won in the past eight years. These two have also grown to be great friends off the basketball court, which is why Iguodala decided to dig up an 11-year-old shade-throwing tweet from Draymond.

Iguodala somehow came across a tweet from April 24, 2011, wherein Green criticized him for his poor play in a specific game. Andre could not help but reply to the tweet, thereby breathing new life into it (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Andre Iguodala just found this 11 year old Draymond Green tweet and responded to it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/irXmISGwBU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 2, 2022

For context, Iguodala was still with the Philadelphia 76ers at that time. It appears that Green was tweeting about the Sixers’ Game 4 matchup against the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. They were up against LeBron James and the Heat Big 3, who incidentally, were in their first season together that year.

According to Green, Iguodala wasn’t playing his best basketball at that time, and he wasn’t shy about sending out his harsh criticism. Ironically, the Sixers still won that game, 86-82. Iguodala didn’t exactly have one of his best performances, though, but it still ended up being the Sixers’ only win of the series.

At that time, Draymond Green was just 21 and a junior for Michigan State. Little did he know that he would eventually end up being teammates with Iguodala several years down the line.