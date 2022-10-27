Andre Iguodala gives cloudy update on his potential season debut

The Golden State Warriors’ floundering second unit could certainly use the defensive acumen and overall sense of stability provided by Andre Iguodala. As the 2022-23 season continues, though, it’s still unknown—publicly, at least—when he plans to debut.

Iguodala spoke with reporters on Thursday for the first time since the regular season tipped off. While the 38-year-old said he’s progressing well physically after spending most of the summer planning to retire, a cryptic Iguodala kept the details of his return intentionally vague.

“I’ll be there when I’ll be there,” he said. “The plan is in place…I think we kinda know, so we got a target date.”

Iguodala repeatedly stressed that he’s “on the right path” toward playing.

The most revealing part of his media availability, though, might have been when Iguodala confirmed that he’s yet to participate in 5-on-5 action at practice. Iguodala said he’s “not that far from scrimmaging,” but the fact he hasn’t played actual basketball with his teammates suggests he’s at minimum a couple weeks away from taking the floor in a game.

Iguodala refused to identify his target date to return, calling the noise inevitably associated with those specific “not helpful.”

“Soon,” he said, when pressed to clarify.

Iguodala announced he’d return for one final NBA season about 48 hours before Golden State opened training camp. The Warriors have been extremely cautious with his ramp up not only because Iguodala didn’t prepare like he normally would during the offseason, but also due to the nagging injuries that prevented him from playing when it mattered most a year ago.

Iguodala was a key part of Golden State’s red-hot start last season, his defensive savvy, playmaking ability and overall versatility paying huge dividends off the bench. But he ended up playing just 31 games during the regular season and was sidelined for most of the Warriors’ title run, limited by nagging neck and knee injuries.

Golden State’s revamped bench has struggled on both ends during the team’s 2-2 start. Though Steve Kerr has had difficulty finding minutes for all 11 of his team’s rotation-worthy players, don’t be surprised if Iguodala is given the chance to earn regular time once he’s physically ready to play.

He’s a bit player in the twilight of his career and certainly won’t suit up every night, but Iguodala’s presence could nevertheless be exactly what the Warriors’ bench needs to establish the identity and continuity it currently lacks.