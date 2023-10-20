Former Warriors player Andre Iguodala was on ESPN's First Take and made a bold claim about the possibility of the Golden State Warriors winning another championship.

In the segment of “Can Warriors win another title after adding CP3 [Chris Paul]?,” Iguodala with no hesitation said that whenever Stephen Curry is around, they will always have a chance.

“When you got Steph Curry on your team, you always have a chance,” Iguodala said. “You can never count him out, it's him or Lebron [James], you can't count them out until it's over.”

Andre Iguodala believes the Warriors can win another title 🏆 "When you got Steph Curry on your team, you always have a chance." pic.twitter.com/LS3bozfSsr — First Take (@FirstTake) October 20, 2023

Iguodala experienced first-hand the winning ways of the Warriors as he's been a part of four championship seasons with the team. He even experienced individual success as he was the NBA Finals MVP in 2015.

While some might say he's biased because of his time with the organization, it's hard to deny the Warriors since they make a deep run in the playoffs every season when Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are around. This off-season, the team traded for veteran point guard Chris Paul, who Iguodala said will be a key piece for the Warriors.

“I think that CP [Chris Paul] is going to be an addition that [winning] team, Steve Kerr already spoke to it in terms of the leadership he's brought to the team,” Iguodala said. “Turnovers have been a problem for the team historically and CP is one of those guys who can settle them down. I'm super excited about him.”

Iguodala officially retired today after spending 19 seasons in the NBA as he told Marc J. Spears of AndScape in a phone interview.