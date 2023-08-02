When he returned to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2022-23 season, Andre Iguodala made it known that his career was coming to an end. Originally drafted 9th overall in 2004, Iguodala has put together a fantastic 19-year career filled with many highlights from his time with the Warriors.

A four-time champion and the 2015 Finals MVP, Golden State's veteran has always been a high-impact player who, in recent years, has really helped his team off the court and in the locker room. “I'm letting you know, Steph,” Iguodala said when he came back last summer. “This is the last one.”

Iguodala has been one of the leading voices for the Warriors through the years and while it appears as if he is ready to call it quits, could the veteran possibly return for a 20th season in the NBA?

As things stand right now, it looks unlikely that he will be back with the Dubs for the 2023-24 season. However, new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has not ruled out anything and he recently told NBC Sports Bay Area that it will be Iguodala's choice on when his career is over.

“My sense is Andre’s probably got some other stuff going,” Dunleavy said regarding Iguodala possibly retiring this offseason. “But he has my number. The phone is always on.”

He may not have been an All-Star with the Warriors and he might have come off the bench a vast majority of his career with them, but the fact of the matter is that Golden State does not win any of their championships without him. Iguodala helped form the foundation for this organization when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were first starting their journeys to stardom and he is a huge reason why they won that first championship in 2015.

The door is always open in Chase Center for Andre's potential return and even when he is ready to call it quits, it is not hard to imagine him returning in a front office role or as a player development coach.

Only ten players in league history have ever played in 20 or more seasons and if he was to return for the 2023-24 season instead of retiring, Iguodala would become the 11th player in league history to achieve this feat.

Last season ended up being a big disappointment for everyone within the organization, especially Iguodala. He played in just eight games due to various injuries and conditioning and he was unable to play in the postseason as a result of a fractured left wrist. No player likes to end their career with unfinished business, which is why Iguodala has not officially retired from the NBA yet.