Injuries got in the way of Andre Iguodala really making a significant impact on the Golden State Warriors last season. During the playoffs, the former NBA Finals MVP averaged just 8.7 minutes per contest in seven appearances throughout the postseason. The Dubs still won the title, but Iguodala knows that he could have done more for his team.

Now that he’s decided to return for another season with the Warriors, Iguodala is doing everything he can to make sure that he’s ready for the grueling campaign ahead. The 38-year-old will now be entering his 19th year in the NBA, and at this point, he fully understands how to treat his body (via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic):

“I started off so fast out the gate (last season),” Iguodala said. “I was really good. … I remember one practice, Draymond (Green) was like, ‘Andre Iguodala is picking us apart. What the hell’s going on?’ I had some really strong days early on. Then I had major setbacks because you’re logging in a larger load on the body, and it’s just not recovering as fast. … It just started to compound on top of each other. Once you get there, it takes that to get a bulging disc, or the knee swells up and you got to get it drained four or five times — and each time you get it drained it takes longer to get back. And then things you just can’t predict. Now, we kind of have a better plan, like, ‘What’s the most important part of the season?’ and then taking it slower.”

It sounds like Iguodala intends to do the exact opposite of what he did with the Warriors last season. Instead of starting out strong, it seems that he will be limiting his minutes early on in order to keep himself fresh when it matters the most. This could mean the occasional healthy DNP for Andre Iguodala at the early stages of the campiagn, but it’s definitely going to be worth it if he’s able to play a bigger role for the Warriors in the playoffs.