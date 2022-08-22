Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been around the block a few times. He has played 18 seasons in the NBA, winning four NBA championships and one Finals MVP.

In each of those 18 seasons, the length of the NBA regular season has remained the same. Iguodala’s teams play 82 games a season, year in and year out.

NBA teams have played 82 games a season since the 1967-68 campaign. However, there has been a recent push to change the length of the season in order to help players avoid injuries.

Iguodala is not a fan of this idea. Speaking on his Point Forward podcast, the Warriors veteran pushed back on shortening the regular season from 82 games.

“We gonna keep playing 82 games until 3005. We can’t change 82 games. 82 games … there’s a mental side of it. That’s why we talk about rookie wall,” Iguodala said.

“Records are made to be broken, and as we get better over time we’ll break more records. But I do think that there’s a foundation in all sports, you have to carry on that tradition… 82 games, I do think you know it separates the men from the boys.”

The Warriors veteran mentioned there are players that have been able to play through the season without major injury. Iguodala specifically mentioned Utah Jazz legend John Stockton as an example.

“The bottom of our league is the bar for the bare minimum the NBA player has lowered. I think that needs to change and the part of this is the mental side of it. We’re getting younger and younger, but we had grown ass men playing in the league. I mean, John Stockton miss what 15 games over 20 years,” Iguodala said.

Questions regarding the Warriors veteran’s future have surfaced over the last few months. If Iguodala decides against retiring, he would suit up for his 19th NBA season, and his eighth with the Warriors.