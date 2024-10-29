The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a solid start to the 2024-25 NBA season with a 2-1 record. Their resolve is going to be tested in the coming days, however. Star guard Stephen Curry was just ruled out due to injuryStephen Curry was just ruled out due to injury for at least the next two games. And now Andrew Wiggins will likely be out due to injury for the Warriors’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans as per Willard and Dibs of 95.7 The Game.

Andrew Wiggins suffered a back injury and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he’ll likely be out. He’s listed on the Warriors’ injury report as questionable.

Wiggins is coming off his best game of the season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. He finished with 29 points, three rebounds and one blocked shot in 29 minutes of play. He shot 11-of-15 from the field and 5-of-8 from the three-point line.

With the departure of Klay Thompson in free agency, Wiggins has been tabbed as a player the Warriors need to step up his production. So far, he’s responded well. The 11-year veteran has been averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 55 percent shooting from the field, 57.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His points, rebounds, shooting percentage and three-point percentage are all Warriors’ career-highs.

Warriors depth going to be tested

In addition to Curry and Wiggins being out, the Warriors will also be without reserve guard De’Anthony Melton due to injury. That’s three key players the team will have sidelined. The Warriors depth is going to have to come through these next couple of games.

In Melton’s case, he also suffered a back injury and will miss at least the next two games. He will be reevaluated on Friday. During the Warriors’ first three games of the season, Melton has been averaging 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Although the Warriors lost Klay Thompson in the offseason, they replaced him with a trio of quality veterans in Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.

Hield in particular has fit in well with the Warriors rotation so far. He’s been averaging 19.0 points, 5,0 rebounds and 3.0 assists with splits of 52.5 percent shooting from the field, 52 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Warriors have a back to back for the next two games, both at home against the Pelicans.