The Golden State Warriors are coming off a a big, 107-90 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and they lost both Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody during the game due to injury. The Warriors have a rematch against the Wolves on Sunday, and ahead of that game both Wiggins and Moody got status updates.

Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody are officially listed on the injury report as questionable for the Warriors’ rematch against the Wolves, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Both players are the only two players on the team’s injury report.

Wiggins has been dealing with an ankle injury and left the game on Friday during the third quarter. Moody didn’t play after halftime due to knee soreness.

Also on the injury front, the Warriors did welcome back both Draymond Green and Stephen Curry to the lineup. Green had missed two straight games due to a calf injury while Curry has been dealing with knee issues for most of this season.

Although Green made his return to the lineup, the Warriors opted to make a change with Jonathan Kuminga remaining in the starting lineup as Green eases his way back.

Warriors’ start to 2024-25 season

Even though the Warriors lost Klay Thompson via free agency this past offseason, they have still been a fairly solid team. The Warriors are currently 13-9 and in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They did not make the playoffs last year after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in.

Stephen Curry has been battling knee issues this season, but is still playing at an elite level. He’s been averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 45 percent shooting from the field, 41.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and a league-leading 95.4 percent shooting from the free-throws line.

A big part of the Warriors pretty solid start to the year has been the continued development of pair of young players in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Warriors fans have been clamoring for the duo to get more minutes for the past couple of years, and they’ve solidified their spot on the team.

Kuminga recently went off for a career-high 33 points in a big win against the Houston Rockets when both Curry and Draymond Green were sidelined. Since Green has made his return to the lineup, Kuminga has remained a starter.

